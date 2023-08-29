Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 2,177 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.59. 650,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.