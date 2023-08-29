Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.81.

NYSE JWN opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Nordstrom has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

