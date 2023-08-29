Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $365.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

