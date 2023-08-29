Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,371 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,514 shares of company stock valued at $259,029,746 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

