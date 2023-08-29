Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

