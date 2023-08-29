TFI International (TSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.92

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$179.92 and last traded at C$179.59, with a volume of 188725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$175.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.50.

TFI International Stock Up 2.4 %

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$157.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Activity at TFI International

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$3,560,000.00. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

