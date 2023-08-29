The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SAM stock opened at $357.53 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,425 shares of company stock worth $9,324,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi boosted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

