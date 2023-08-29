The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in August

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

CWLPF stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.