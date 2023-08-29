The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in August

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
CWLPF stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
About Caldwell Partners International
