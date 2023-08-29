The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $328.22. The stock had a trading volume of 628,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average is $303.33. The company has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

