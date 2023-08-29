Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TMO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $545.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.18 and its 200-day moving average is $543.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

