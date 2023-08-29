Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 218,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 71,326 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRN. TheStreet upgraded Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.72 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 81,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 41.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

