Threshold Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $190.11 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01779996 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,280,965.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

