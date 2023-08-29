Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

TSE TOT opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$359.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$208.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.5225694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

