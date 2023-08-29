Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $8.69 on Tuesday, hitting $538.61. The company had a trading volume of 585,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,176. The company has a market cap of $245.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

