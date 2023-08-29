Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous final dividend of $0.16.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Treasury Wine Estates
