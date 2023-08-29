Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TREX opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.