Trikon Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.23 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Alibaba Group comprises 25.1% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.55. 10,739,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,446,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.