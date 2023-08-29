Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

