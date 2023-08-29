UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

