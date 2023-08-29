United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.