Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VBR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.95. 235,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,848. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.