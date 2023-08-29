Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.19. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

