Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. National Pension Service grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,964,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $269,234,000 after acquiring an additional 76,667 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,684,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,283,000 after purchasing an additional 482,994 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 789,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 80,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,487,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.