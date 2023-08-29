Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.60. 19,685,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,828,488. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

