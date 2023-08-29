Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.25. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Further Reading

