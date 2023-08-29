Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $534,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $455.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

