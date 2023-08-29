Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,671,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,752. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $430.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.