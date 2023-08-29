Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WOSGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised Watches of Switzerland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Shares of WOSGF stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

