Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $226.27. 1,169,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

