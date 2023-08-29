Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $28.69 on Tuesday, reaching $889.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,081. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company has a market cap of $367.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $870.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.