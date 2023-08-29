Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
