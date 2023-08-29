Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $297.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.