Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.22. 766,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,757. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.88 and its 200 day moving average is $464.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

