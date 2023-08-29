Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 531,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

