Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded up $4.66 on Tuesday, reaching $240.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,621. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $241.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of -492.29, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average of $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.