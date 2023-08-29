Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

Workday stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.