Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.71.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.30 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

