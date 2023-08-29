WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.45

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$190.45 and last traded at C$189.75, with a volume of 56061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$186.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$178.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

