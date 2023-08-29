Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

