XSGD (XSGD) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $43.13 million and approximately $504,895.46 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

