880 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.30. 947,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.09 and a 200 day moving average of $244.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

