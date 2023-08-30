Acala Token (ACA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04430907 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,229,481.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

