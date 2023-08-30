Aegis Financial Corp Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy makes up approximately 10.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

