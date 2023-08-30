Aegis Financial Corp Has $6.33 Million Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Aegis Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service makes up about 4.9% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 792.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 102,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

