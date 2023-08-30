Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $81.39 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $81.39 million and $575,634.22 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003077 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

