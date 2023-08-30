Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance
DRTS stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.77.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
