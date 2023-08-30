Analyzing Cool (NYSE:CLCO) & International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Seaways and Cool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $864.66 million 2.51 $387.89 million $13.26 3.35 Cool $190.69 million 2.99 $85.74 million N/A N/A

International Seaways has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways 57.03% 42.76% 24.88% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Seaways pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. International Seaways pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Seaways has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Seaways and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

International Seaways presently has a consensus price target of $59.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Cool.

Summary

International Seaways beats Cool on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

