Analyzing Semantix (STIX) & The Competition

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Semantix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Semantix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 219 1437 2578 79 2.58

Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -17.16% -24.17% -5.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.30 Semantix Competitors $2.24 billion $163.48 million 12.50

Semantix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Semantix has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s rivals have a beta of 2.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semantix rivals beat Semantix on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

