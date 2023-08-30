Ankr Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.74 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $195.74 million and $7.74 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,266.84 or 1.00005994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02004695 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $13,305,092.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

