Arbitrum One Day Volume Reaches $139.54 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $139.54 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.95966899 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 470 active market(s) with $176,706,778.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

