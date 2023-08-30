Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.21. 1,229,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,765. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $193.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,334 shares of company stock worth $30,972,674. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $6,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,929,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

